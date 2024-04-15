Ciara is opening up about the realities of the postpartum period after giving birth in December to her fourth child.

The "Level Up" singer, who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, took to Instagram to give a "shout out" to other moms trying to work and take care of themselves and their family.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!," Ciara, 38, captioned a photo of herself last week.

Ciara shared a post on Instagram about going through postpartum after giving birth. @ciara/Instagram

She also added the hashtag #MambaMentality, a reference to the late Kobe Bryant, who authored a book titled, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play."

In addition to her daughter, Amora, whom she gave birth to in December, Ciara is also the mother of a 3-year-old son, a nearly 7-year-old daughter and a nearly 10-year-old son.

Starting in July, Ciara will balance being a mom of four and touring the country as a headliner on Missy Elliott's Out of This World Tour, joining other artists including Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

Ciara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jamie Mccarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

"So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!!" Ciara shared in an Instagram post about the tour, which ends in August. "Let's go!"

People took to the comments of Ciara's latest Instagram post to encourage her in reaching for her goals, while also encouraging her to take it easy on herself.

"You look amazing. Women are strong!," wrote one commenter.

"Heck that baby weight looks great on you. Either way you're beautiful so don't stress yourself out!," wrote another.