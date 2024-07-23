After sharing the news that she is pregnant with a third child, Brittany Mahomes is opening up about something other moms can all relate to: pregnancy symptoms.
Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared on Instagram Tuesday that her third pregnancy has so far been the "hardest" one on her physically.
"Good morning just me and my skin that is losing its mind," she captioned a photo of herself on Stories. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me ... sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"
Brittany Mahomes shares two children with her husband, a 3-year-old daughter, named Sterling, and a 1-year-old son, Bronze.
With this pregnancy, she is expecting a girl, according to a sex reveal video both she and her husband shared on Instagram earlier this month.
As Brittany Mahomes pointed out in her own case, each time a woman is pregnant, they can experience different symptoms.
Skin changes are also common during pregnancy, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
When it comes to skin on the face, women may experience melasma -- brown patches around the cheeks, nose and forehead -- as well as acne, according to ACOG.
In some cases, women who already experienced acne pre-pregnancy may see it worsen during pregnancy, while other women who do not normally have acne may see it develop during pregnancy.
There are also more limitations to treat acne while pregnant.
ACOG recommends that women who are pregnant avoid some types of prescription medications to treat acne, including, hormonal therapy, isotretinoin, oral tetracyclines and topical retinoids.
There are though over-the-counter products that are safe to use, according to ACOG, including products that contain topical benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid, glycolic acid and topical salicylic acid.
Other recommended treatments for acne during pregnancy include washing the face twice per day with a mild cleanser and water without excessive scrubbing; using oil-free cosmetics; avoiding picking or squeezing acne sores; trying to keep hair away from the face and shampooing hair daily if it is oily.
ACOG recommends that women talk with their dermatologist or their OBGYN before starting any acne treatment to decide what is best for them individually.