Brittany Mahomes shares sweet photo with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and husband Patrick Mahomes: 'A time was had'
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are the best of friends.
On Monday, Mahomes shared a series of photos on Instagram from her recent whirlwind European trip, during which she supported her dear friend on her Eras Tour.
"London & Amsterdam, a time was had," Mahomes wrote in the caption of the post.
In one photo, Swift kisses Mahomes on the head as Mahomes smiles at the camera.
Another photo that Mahomes shared includes her husband, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Swift.
Swift took the stage for four nights at London's Wembley Stadium from June 20-23, and performed for three nights in Amsterdam.
She'll return to Wembley Stadium next month to perform another set of shows.
Mahomes and Swift have become the best of friends over the past year. The two have attended football games together to cheer on their significant others, who both play for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition to the photos with Swift, Mahomes' Instagram post included sweet photos with her husband and snapshots with her kids.
Recently, Mahomes announced that she is expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes. The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1.