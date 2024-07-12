Patrick Mahomes highlights on and off the field
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expanding their family.
The couple shared a joint post to Instagram on Friday announcing they are expecting their third child together.
"Round three, here we come 🤍," they wrote in the caption.
The post features a video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the newly-minted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model along with their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1, as Bruno Mars' "Count on Me" plays in the background.
While the couple pose together, holding a set of ultrasound photos, their little ones run around and adorably dance with their parents.
The Mahomeses have been a couple since high school and married in March 2022.