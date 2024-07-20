Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the sex of their third baby on with a sweet video posted to Instagram on Friday.
The caption read, "Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙," and showed Mahomes’ 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe for the reveal.
With three pink X's in a row, the game concluded with pink smoke and matching confetti filling the air, confirming that the Mahomes family would be welcoming another baby girl.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife also have a son, 19-month-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.
The couple initially shared the news of their third pregnancy on July 12 through a joint Instagram post.
The video featured the family with the caption, "Round three, here we come."
Earlier in July, the Mahomes family gave their followers a peek into their epic summer vacation, which took them from Spain to Switzerland and England.
Highlights included attending a Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5.