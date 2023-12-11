Ciara and Russell Wilson's family just got bigger.

The "One, Two Step" singer and football star announced Monday that they welcomed a baby girl.

"Amora Princess Wilson," they wrote in the caption of a sweet Instagram photo of their daughter. "9lbs 1oz."

"We Love You so much!" they added.

Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram in August with a video set to her and Chris Brown's song, "How We Roll."

The couple are also parents to Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara is also the mom of Future Zahir Wilburn, whom the singer shares with her ex, rapper Future.