Happy Anniversary Ciara and Russell Wilson
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE
Ciara and Russell Wilson's family just got bigger.
The "One, Two Step" singer and football star announced Monday that they welcomed a baby girl.
"Amora Princess Wilson," they wrote in the caption of a sweet Instagram photo of their daughter. "9lbs 1oz."
"We Love You so much!" they added.
Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram in August with a video set to her and Chris Brown's song, "How We Roll."
The couple are also parents to Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara is also the mom of Future Zahir Wilburn, whom the singer shares with her ex, rapper Future.