Russell Wilson celebrated eight years of marriage with his wife Ciara, taking to Instagram to share a touching post about his musician wife.
"Celebrating 8 years of God's love & grace over us @Ciara!" Wilson wrote on Saturday alongside a collage of videos of him and Ciara through the years, including clips of their wedding. Instagram users shared loving messages praising Wilson, who regularly shares affectionate photos and messages for his family.
"The way he loves her melts my heart every time 🥹❤️😍," one commenter wrote.
His touching caption went on to recognize the important role Ciara has played in the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's life.
"Since we met, you've been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you!" Wilson wrote. "I am so grateful for our journey together. Here's to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back! ❤️"
"This man said 'you're the peace in my prayers' and I was stuck...right there," another commenter wrote.
Ciara and Wilson married on July 6, 2016. They have welcomed three children: daughter Sienna Princess, 7; son Win Harrison, who turns 4 this month, and daughter Amora, whom the couple announced they had welcomed in December 2023.
Wilson is also stepfather to Ciara's son Future Zahir, 10, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.