Russell Wilson is proud of his growing family.
"The Wilson 5 (+1)," he captioned the post.
The sweet snap comes after Ciara announced that she was expecting earlier this month in a post about her new single, "How We Roll."
The bundle of joy will be the the "Goodies" singer's fourth child. The couple are already parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna, and 3-year-old son, Win. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2020, Wilson opened up about what being a stepfather has taught him, saying it opened his eyes to a new kind of love.
"Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," Wilson said. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."