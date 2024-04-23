It's Zendaya's world, and we're all just living in it.

That's the plot of life as well as the actress' new film, "Challengers," a romantic drama set in the tennis world, co-starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The two-time Emmy winner stars as Tashi, a tennis prodigy who coaches her husband Art (Faist), a tennis champion on a losing streak, as he is set to face off against his former best friend Patrick (O'Connor) -- who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

Zendaya appears on Good Morning America with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, April 24, 2024. Michael J. Le Brecht II/ABC News

Zendaya told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that the sports knowledge she had going into filming was all thanks to sisters and tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

"What I knew of tennis before going into this film was really them," she said. "That was my only understanding of the sport mostly, growing up and seeing their influence in my life and in the world."

Zendaya said she was "so nervous" for the Williams sisters to see the movie, calling the experience "terrifying" but "an honor."

Zendaya appears on Good Morning America, April 24, 2024. Michael J. Le Brecht II/ABC News

Faist said the trio underwent "tennis camp," six weeks of training before shooting even began. When it came time for rehearsal, he said they "would just dive into the characters, dive into the work, dive into the script and build it from the ground up."

Given the love triangle at the center of the story, O'Connor said their characters "are tied" and "have this kind of invisible pull between the three of them."

Mike Faist as Art, Zendaya as Tashi and Josh O'Connor as Patrick in CHALLENGERS, directed by Luca Guadagnino. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

"The whole film is really them dealing with the grief of not being together and then trying to find their way back together and they do it in some dubious ways," he added.

Zendaya is so tight with her co-stars that she confirmed they'll be joining her at this year's Met Gala, for which she is a co-chair.

"I haven't been to the Met for quite a few years now, so I'm coming back. I'm a little nervous," she said. "These guys, I believe, will be there, so I'll have my crew with me and we'll keep each other company. It's exciting."