Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out for a glamorous date night over the weekend.

The couple attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which celebrates achievements in math and science, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

According to The Breakthrough Prize Foundation, the annual prize "celebrates the research achievements of the world’s top scientists, awarding more than $15 million in prizes annually."

The event was attended by notable academics and scientists as well as Hollywood stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper and more.

Perry shared several images with Bloom from the night on her Instagram, captioning her post, "y = mx + b ... mom and dad @ the #breakthroughawards ♥️ @breakthrough"

The singer, who was styled by Tatiana Waterford, wore a black gown from Coperni to the star-studded gala.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," Perry opened up on her upcoming "American Idol" exit, sharing that she hopes to spend more time performing when she leaves the show. She also said she'll bring her 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who she shares with Bloom, along for the ride.

"I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff," she said.