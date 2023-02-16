Orlando Bloom has opened up about his romance with Katy Perry, sharing that while their relationship isn't perfect, it's a fun ride.

Speaking to Flaunt Magazine, the British actor saluted his fiancee, whom he called his "baby mama and life partner."

Bloom opened up about how he and Perry make their relationship work, even though they're "in two very different pools."

He credited their creativity for helping them understand each other and encouraging them to evolve together.

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he told the outlet. "Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie."

He continued, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. Bloom has a 12-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.