It's Katy Perry's birthday, and Orlando Bloom is reminded that he's "always smiling" when it comes to doing life with his fiancée.

In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor shared a photo of him and Perry and wrote, "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling."

Perry commented on his post and wrote, "Love you to Pluto and back."

The couple has a baby girl together named Daisy Dove, who was born in 2020, just hours before Perry dropped her album, "Smile."

Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women event, Sept. 30, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.