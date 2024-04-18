Orlando Bloom says he fell for his global superstar fiancee Katy Perry, not for her celebrity status, but for the person she has always been, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor told Trevor Noah on the April 18 episode of the "What Now? with Trevor Noah" podcast.

"Her music was everywhere ... when I came up, it was just on every radio station," said Bloom, explaining the basis of his relationship with Perry. "But I wasn't conscious of like... it wasn't what I was listening to," he said.

Bloom said he fell in love with Perry for who she really is.

"I fell in love with ... Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," he said, referring to Perry by her full name.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, Apr. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bloom further clarified the Santa Barbara Perry came from was not the sun-kissed beach paradise for the wealthy that some think of California coastal towns.

"By the way, parents, pastors living on food stamps -- we're not talking glamorous Montecito," he said. "This [is the] side that no one knows."

Bloom said he and Perry share a mutual understanding of each other's roots and push each other to continue to grow.

"I think we both meet each other with understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to, and she definitely demands that I evolve," he said. "And I feel I do the same for her."

Bloom then threw in a Perry pun, noting that their mutual growth occasionally causes some explosions. "That makes for fireworks, pardon the pun, but it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth," he joked, referencing her hit song "Firework" from 2010. "I wouldn't change it for anything."

Bloom said he and Perry try to find ways to center each other in their individual lives and careers by doing things together like building sand castles or riding bikes.

The celebrity powerhouse pairing became in engaged in 2019. They have one child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in 2020. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.