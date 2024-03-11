One of the top Oscars went to "Poor Things" star Emma Stone, who took home the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for her performance as Bella Baxter in the comedy and sci-fi film.

After winning her second career Oscar on Sunday, Stone thanked her family, including her parents, younger brother Spencer Stone, husband Dave McCary and last but not least, her daughter.

"I know I have to wrap up but I really just want to thank my family – my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," Stone said. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor."

"I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," Stone added, referencing the title of Taylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" from her "Midnights (3am Edition)" album.

Emma Stone in "Poor Things," 2023. Searchlight Pictures

Stone told "Good Morning America's" Lara Spencer backstage at the Oscars that her daughter Louise was just five months old when she started shooting "Poor Things" with the Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

Get to know Emma Stone and her family.

Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stone and Dave McCary, who tend to be private about their relationship, got engaged at the end of 2019. At the time, McCary shared their engagement news in an Instagram post but has since taken down his personal Instagram account.

The couple met in 2016 when Stone was a guest host on "Saturday Night Live" and McCary was a director for the late-night show.

Stone and McCary married in 2020 and that same year, the actress and director started a joint production company called Fruit Tree and signed a first-look deal with A24, according to Deadline.

Emma Stone gets a kiss from husband Dave McCary as she holds her Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role while attending the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The couple attended the 96th Academy Awards together and also joined fellow star couples at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party Sunday.

Louise Jean

Stone had opened up previously in 2018 about wanting kids, telling fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence in an Elle interview that her perspective about children had changed over the years.

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Poor Things,' and Dave McCary attend the Governors Ball during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids," Stone said at the time.

After they married, Stone and McCary welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean in March 2021. Louise will turn 3 on Wednesday.