Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo were among those who stepped out at the premiere of "Poor Things."

The duo, who headline the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film, attended the star-studded event at DGA Theater in New York City on Dec. 6.

Stone walked the black carpet in a custom embroidered yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a statement crystal flower necklace while Ruffalo was photographed alongside longtime wife Sunrise Coigney.

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone attend the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

According to a synopsis, "Poor Things" follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Other cast members, including Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley and Kathryn Hunter, joined Stone and Ruffalo at the premiere. Screenwriter Tony McNamara was also photographed with Lanthimos.

The film premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival in September, winning the Golden Lion, and premieres in U.S. theaters on Dec. 8.

See more photos from the New York premiere of "Poor Things" -- including special guests like Taylor Swift:

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo attend the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"Poor Things" cast members Stone, Ruffalo, Kathryn Hunter, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Ramy Youssef

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Kathryn Hunter, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Ramy Youssef attend the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

"Poor Things" screenwriter Tony McNamara and director Yorgos Lanthimos

Tony McNamara and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift leaves the "Poor Things" premiere after party at Avra Rockefeller Center on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on Dec. 6, 2023, in New York. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Laura Dern