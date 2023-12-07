Stone walked the black carpet in a custom embroidered yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a statement crystal flower necklace while Ruffalo was photographed alongside longtime wife Sunrise Coigney.
According to a synopsis, "Poor Things" follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."