Emma Stone opened up this week about her two 2024 Oscar nominations for "Poor Things."

Stone is nominated at the 96th Academy Awards for best picture for producing the film as well as best actress for playing the central character, Bella Baxter.

Overall, "Poor Things" scored 11 nominations, the second-most of any film this year behind "Oppenheimer," which earned 13.

"I'm so grateful and I feel so lucky," she told "Good Morning America" Tuesday of the nominations. "The best picture thing ... we worked on this movie for such a long time, and for the whole crew of this film and the cast, we're very excited."

Though Stone has said Bella -- a woman who, due to the circumstances of how she is brought back to life after a tragic death, sets out to discover the world for herself -- is her favorite character she's played, she admitted that's not entirely fair.

Emma Stone in "Poor Things," 2023. Searchlight Pictures

"I absolutely love her," she began. "Although I've said that many times now and I feel like it's a little bit unfair, because I think that the characters I've been lucky enough to play have been the perfect character for that time in my life."

"I think that Bella was my absolute favorite at this point in my life because she's so free. She's without judgement -- self-judgment or judgment of others. She's just taking in every element of life to the fullest," she continued. "So it was a really beautiful thing to experience."

The Arizona native described one particularly memorable scene, a kooky dance scene, as "so much fun to film."

"We actually, for how crazy it looks, we rehearsed for a really long time," she said. "This character is learning everything for the first time, and so this is her first time really dancing, which is why it looks like that -- but also, I'm not a technique-forward dancer."

Stone also gushed about teaming up again with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously directed her in "The Favourite," calling their cinematic partnership "wonderful."

Emma Stone appears on "Good Morning America," Jan. 30, 2024. Paula Lobo/ABC

"We're, I think, very lucky to be drawn to similar material, and we get along -- and I really like learning bits of Greek, so it all works out," she joked. "There's nobody quite like him and nobody sees the world quite the way he does, so it's a fun world to get to be a part of."

Stone also spoke about producing "Poor Things" and being recognized for her work behind the camera, saying it's "kind of amazing" to get to feel like more than "a cog in a machine."

"I think as an actor you're auditioning, you get cast in a part and you want to just do all that you can to live up to that part -- and that still is completely true," she said. "But with producing, getting to weigh in on so many different aspects and be there from the ground up and help put it all together is really extremely fulfilling and really crazy to see a movie come to fruition when you've been there from the very beginning."

See if Stone -- who is already an Oscar winner for "La La Land" -- picks up another Oscar or two when the 96th Academy Awards air March 10 on ABC.