Emma Stone is the star of one of the biggest films this awards season, "Poor Things," but the actress says the role she wants to land next is on television.

"I would like to go on real 'Jeopardy!'" Stone said in an interview with "Variety Awards Circuit" podcast. "That's my favorite show."

"I don't want to go on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' I really want to earn my stripes," she added. "I would really like to go on real 'Jeopardy!'"

The actress, who recently won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (comedy or musical) for her performance as Bella Baxter in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film "Poor Things," said she takes the test for the legendary game show each year.

Emma Stone arrives at the AFI Awards, Jan. 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"You can only take it once a year with your e-mail address," she said. "So every June, I take the quiz."

"And they dont tell you how you did," she continued. "They just say we'll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show and guess what, I haven't gotten on the show.'"

Stone went on to say that she watches the show every night and marks down how many answers she gets right.

In addition to Stone's Golden Globes win on Sunday night, "Poor Things" also won for best motion picture -- musical or comedy.