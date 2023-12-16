Mayim Bialik says she will no longer be hosting "Jeopardy!"

The author and actress known for "The Big Bang Theory" shared a message with her followers on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday about the news.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! News," Bialik began. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she continued.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik said.

"Jeopardy!" confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" in a statement.

"Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" the show said. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers."

"Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy! We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement continued.

Bialik made her guest-hosting debut on "Jeopardy!" in June 2021 following the death of Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for nearly 37 seasons. The actress was among a string of guest hosts who filled in temporarily at the time after Trebek's death in November 2020 at the age of 80.

In July 2022, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Michael Davies named Bialik and Jennings co-hosts for the game show, which they began co-hosting officially for the show's 39th season.

Mayim Bialik poses as the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts The Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"I think for both of us, we feel like we're really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love," Bialik said ahead of her first season as co-host in an interview with Jennings. "I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun 'Jeopardy!' has been and will continue to be."

Bialik pulled out from "Jeopardy!" in the middle of the 39th season due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Jennings started hosting season 40 of "Jeopardy!" in September.