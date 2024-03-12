Michelle Yeoh is clearing up a little confusion from the 2024 Oscars.

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star took to Instagram on Monday to explain the mixup of her handing the best actress Oscar to Jennifer Lawrence in the moment when "Poor Things" star Emma Stone arrived on the stage Sunday to accept the award for her performance in "Poor Things."

Emma Stone, right, accepts the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Poor Things" from Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Michelle Yeoh onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Congratulations Emma! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!" Yeoh wrote, saying their friendship reminded her of her bond with pal Jamie Lee Curtis and how they're "always there for each other."

Yeoh and Curtis both won Oscars last year for their performances in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," with the former taking home best actress and the latter winning for best supporting actress.

At the 96th Academy Awards, Yeoh and Lawrence were among a group of former best actress winners who came together to present the category. Joining them were Sally Field, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange.

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Jessica Lange, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and others are seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Handout/Getty Images

After getting her hands on the trophy from Yeoh and Lawrence, Stone gave a tearful acceptance speech in which she shouted out her fellow best actress nominees.

"The women in this category -- Sandra [Hüller], Annette [Bening], Carey [Mulligan], Lily [Gladstone] -- I share this with you," she said. "I'm in awe of you. It's been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we get to keep doing more together."

Stone then thanked "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos for giving her "the gift of a lifetime in [her character] Bella Baxter" and ended her speech by thanking her family.