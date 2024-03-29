Lady Gaga took a moment to share her love for her fans, a personal update and a note on her work in an upbeat birthday Instagram post.

The singer posted a birthday selfie on Thursday and explained she is writing new music and is "in love" with her "best friend."

"Today has been so special—I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC," Lady Gaga wrote. "I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon."

She then went on to thank her supporters, saying she is grateful for the "real love" that she has felt while writing new music.

"AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters—artists—publications that love my work it means so much to me. Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs," Lady Gaga wrote.

The "Mother Monster" finished off the post by saying this next year will be important and meaningful.

"I've been writing ... pop songs since I was a little girl I can't believe I still get to do what I love," Lady Gaga wrote. "This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life."