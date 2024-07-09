A$AP Rocky and his son, RZA, are the stars of a new Savage X Fenty campaign.
On Tuesday, photos of the "Fashion Killa" rapper and RZA were released by the brand for the launch of Savage X Classics.
In one sweet image, RZA sits atop A$AP Rocky's shoulders and wears a matching outfit as his dad of a black tank top and briefs with Savage X Fenty displayed on the waistband.
Another image shows A$AP Rocky modeling white briefs with Savage X Fenty on the waistband.
Like the father and son duo's fashion looks, the new line, which is out now, features essential clothing items for men, including boxers, briefs and tees.
A$AP Rocky shares RZA with singer and Savage X Fenty founder Rihanna. The couple also are parents to son Riot.
In June 2023, Rihanna stepped down as chief executive officer of Savage X Fenty and welcomed Hillary Super as the brand's new CEO.
The images of RZA and A$AP Rocky come weeks after Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky during Paris Fashion Week at his fashion show: AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.