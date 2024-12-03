Rihanna was a vision in blue Monday night for The Fashion Awards in London.
The singer and Fenty Beauty CEO stepped out for the annual event in a blue fur look with partner A$AP Rocky by her side.
Rihanna's outfit consisted of a fur blue coat with a matching statement hat.
According to Vogue, the singer's outfit was from Christian Lacroix's fall 2002 couture collection. It's described as a "minidress cut from thick pelts of teal fuzz."
She accessorized the outfit with layered diamond necklaces and sheer long black gloves.
A$AP Rocky opted for an oversized navy blue look from Bottega Veneta, according to Vogue.
He accessorized the look with a red leather tie.
The couple was all smiles as they mingled with other guests and posed for photos on the red carpet.
The Fashion Awards is an annual star-studded event celebrates the London fashion community and serves as a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation.
Halle Bailey, Lila Moss, Ashley Graham, Julia Fox, Chloe Bailey and more were also in attendance.