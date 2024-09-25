I tried Fenty Hair's The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel on my postpartum edges
When Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty Hair in June, my ears immediately perked up.
After launching Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, beauty enthusiasts like myself were excited to try out the latest from the singer, businesswoman and actress.
While the full collection includes everything from shampoos and conditioners to stylers, treatment products and tools, it was The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel that really had me at "hello."
As a new mother who gave birth just a little over a year ago, my edges (an alternative phrase referring to the short hairs along the hairline of textured hair types) can use all the love they can get.
New moms can experience excessive hair shedding after pregnancy, with most hair shedding usually peaking at about four months postpartum, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. However, most women will regain normal hair growth by their child's first birthday.
While I did experience my first round of hair shedding at the four-month mark, I noticed a second wave of shedding once I stopped breastfeeding a few months after my daughter's first birthday in May -- specifically around my hairline.
I'm not 100% sure the sudden thinning was tied to my recent departure from breastfeeding at the end of July, but a study published in the International Journal of Women's Dermatology in June 2023 showed long-term breastfeeding (6-12 months postpartum) as a possible factor in postpartum hair loss.
My natural hair is tightly coiled, and because my new go-to hairstyle has become a sleek bun, aka a very demure "mom bun," I thought Fenty Hair's edge control gel would be a good option.
The claim
Fenty Hair's The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel is described as a vegan, silicone-free styling product that claims to add hold, smooth, strengthen and nourish your edges.
The product page states that the gel is "powered by Replenicore-5's amino acids, proteins and antioxidants" -- Fenty Hair's "proprietary complex that's clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect at every step" -- as well as larchwood and red clover extract.
The product's scent is infused with warm notes of yuzu, amber, florals, coconut, vanilla and sandalwood.
BEFORE
My experience
When I initially opened the jar, I found its packaging aesthetically pleasing and the flip-up lid easy to open. I also noticed that it didn't have the overpowering alcohol-based smell that many other gels I've tried tend to have. It gave off more of a soft powder smell.
The texture is tacky and sticky, but not to the point where it's hard to swipe out of the jar.
After scooping a dollop of the gel onto the tips of my fingers, I began to smooth it and instantly noticed how easily it glided on my hair. It also gave my edges a wet-look shine.
After applying the gel with my fingers, I went back in with a brush to further smooth my edges before pulling the rest of my hair back into a ponytail.
Once my hair was securely pulled back into a bun, I used Fenty Hair's Side Stick 3-in-1 Edge Styling Tool to lay down, and softly swoop some of the baby hairs around my hairline to add an extra dash of cutesy-ness to my otherwise boring mom bun.
Once my edges were swooped and swirled, I tied on a headscarf and let the style set for about 30 minutes while I sipped on a little water and waited. After removing the headscarf, my hair looked super sleek and perfectly in place.
AFTER
My verdict
After styling my hair with the edge-control gel in the morning, I went about my day, which included chasing my toddler around. When I did a midday check-in, my hair still looked completely smooth.
The gel held for several more hours, and when I did another check-in before bed, my baby hairs appeared slightly flipped up and reverted -- which may have been due in part to me sweating on my forehead during a brisk evening walk.
Overall, I loved that the gel was easy to apply and didn't feel too heavy on my hair. It also held up for the majority of the day with a long-lasting shine.
I've used the gel over and over again for a few weeks, and continue to be impressed with the hold.
