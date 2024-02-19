Stars came out in full force for the 77th British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs, at London's Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18.

The awards are often seen as an indicator of what's to come at the Oscars.

Emily Blunt and Emma Stone posed together on the red carpet before the star-studded event where "Oppenheimer" was the night's big winner with seven BAFTAs, including best film, leading actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and director (Christopher Nolan).

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, who is president of BAFTA, attended without his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.

Michael J. Fox, who walked the red carpet alongside wife Tracy Pollan, received a standing ovation from the audience when he announced the award for best film.

Scroll down to see the what stars like Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Bradley Cooper, Downey and more were wearing on the red carpet.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images

Prince William

Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, attends the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Jordan Pettitt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey, Jr. upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan

Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on February 18, 2024. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Feb. 18, 2024. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, Feb. 18, 2024. John Phillips/Getty Images

Florence Pugh