Adam Sandler is an astronaut in his next film.
The actor, known for films such as "The Wedding Singer" and "Happy Gilmore," takes on a dramatic role in the upcoming movie, "Spaceman."
In an official first look video for the movie, Sandler is seen in a spacesuit, walking through a forest.
"Just like you, I fled my planet," he says in the clip. "Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found… you."
According to the logline for the upcoming movie, "Spaceman" follows an astronaut who "finds his earthly life falling to pieces" as he is "sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust."
"He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together," the logline continues. "It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship."
The film is based on the novel "Spaceman of Bohemia" by Jaroslav Kalfař. The movie is directed by Johan Renck, with a screenplay by Colby Day.
"Spaceman" will be available to stream on Netflix on March 1, 2024.