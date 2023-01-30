The official trailer for "Murder Mystery 2" is here.

The sequel, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as full-time detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively, has the two jet setting off to a private island for the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

Once at his lavish wedding, Nick and Audrey find themselves at the center of an international abduction when the Maharaja is kidnapped.

Just like the first film, Sandler and Aniston are seen in the new trailer getting tangled in a series of sticky situations.

In one clip, they're seen in Paris where they have to deliver a ransom of $50 million to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to save their friend. Another clip shows Aniston holding on for her life as she is thrown from the side of the Eiffel Tower.

The Jeremy Garelick-directed film also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent and Tony Goldwyn.