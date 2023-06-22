Adam Sandler is celebrating 20 years of marriage with his wife, Jackie Sandler.
“Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” the “Wedding Singer” actor wrote in the caption to an Instagram post he shared about their 2003 wedding.
“My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day,” Sandler continued. “Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe."
“Lots of love to give you. Always,” Sandler concluded.
The couple tied the knot in 2003 in a ceremony in Malibu, California. They have two daughters together: Sadie Sandler, 17, and Sunny Sandler, 14.