Adam Sandler was joined by his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie and Sunny this week at the premiere of his new film, "Leo."

The famous family stepped out for the event, held in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, to celebrate the forthcoming animated musical comedy, which Sandler produced, co-wrote and starred in.

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Leo" at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Leo" follows Sandler's titular character, an old turtle who has long resided in a terrarium located inside a Florida elementary school classroom.

Having watched generations of kids grow up right in front of him and discovering he only has a year to live, Leo decides to break out and experience life for himself.

The voice cast also includes Bill Burr and Cecily Strong, as well as Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler, among others. The film is directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim.

"Leo" premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.