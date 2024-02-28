For three decades, Adam Sandler has made a name for himself in the entertainment world, but aside from acting, performing and singing, the "Big Daddy" star is also a devoted family man.

The funnyman and his wife Jackie Sandler are parents of two daughters. The entire Sandler family recently stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Adam Sandler's new film "Spaceman," which sees the 57-year-old play an astronaut who is on a mission to save his marriage.

Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "Spaceman" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Feb. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Here's what to know about Sandler and his family.

In this Nov. 19, 2023 file photo, Sadie Sandler, left, Jackie Sandler, center left, Adam Sandler, center right, and Sunny Sandler attend Netflix's "Leo" LA Premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix, FILE

Jackie Sandler

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the "Spaceman" premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast, Feb. 21, 2024, in Berlin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Adam and Jackie Sandler met back in 1998 and have been married since 2003.

When Adam Sandler received the People's Choice Icon Award earlier in February, he called his wife "my girl" and "my partner for life."

"I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had forever and ever," Sandler said in part.

The Sandler family have been involved in several of Adam Sandler's recent projects, including the 2023 animated film "Leo" and the 2023 comedy film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."

Sadie Sandler

Adam Sandler, left, Jackie Sandler, center, and Sadie Sandler attend a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena, Feb. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Sadie Sandler is the eldest Sandler daughter, and is now 17.

Both Sadie and her sister Sunny have followed their father's footsteps into acting.

"They are kind of passionate about wanting to be good in acting and that's all they talk about," Adam Sandler told Jimmy Kimmel in a November 2023 interview.

Sunny Sandler

In this Sept. 23, 2023 file photo, Sunny Sandler attends Lee's Sheeran event at the Bootsy Bellows Suite at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lee, FILE

At 15, Sunny Sandler is the youngest Sandler child.

When Adam Sandler delivered his acceptance speech for the People's Choice Icon Award, he said of his daughters, "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of you and how much I love you, how awesome I think you are. You're my best friends."