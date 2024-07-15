Our favorite Adam Sandler moments for his birthday
David Swanson/Reuters
Adam Sandler stepped out with his family at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
The actor walked the orange carpet alongside his longtime wife, Jackie Sandler, and their two daughters, Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15.
The Sandler ladies have been supporting the "Uncut Gems" actor at the premieres of his recent movies -- and they have even joined him onscreen, too.
Sandler was a winner at the awards show, taking home the blimp for favorite male voice from an animated movie for his role as Leo in "Leo."
Fans of the "50 First Dates" actor were recently treated to the news that he would reprise one of his most beloved characters, Happy Gilmore, in a sequel to the 1996 classic.