Disney is hacking the grid to give fans their first look at "TRON: Ares."

Jared Leto took to Instagram on Feb. 29 to share a photo of a character from the film wearing a black suit featuring red lights.

"ARE YOU READY??" the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman wrote, revealing that "TRON: Ares" comes out in 2025.

"See you on the grid… 🥏," he added.

"Tron: Ares," directed by Joachim Rønning, began production in Vancouver in January. It will be the third installment in the "Tron" franchise, following the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel, "Tron: Legacy."

According to a press release, the film centers around a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

Joining Leto in the cast are Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

"I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," Rønning said in a statement. "TRON: Ares" builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."