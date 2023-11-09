Jared Leto scaled the Empire State Building this week to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 tour.

The Oscar winner climbed the exterior of the New York City landmark Thursday morning, saying in a statement, "The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.'"

Climbing from the Empire State Building in New York City, Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour. Renan Ozturk

"In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place," read the caption of an Instagram post shared by the Empire State Building.

Check out footage of the climb below.

The Seasons 2024 World Tour, the band's first headline tour in over five years, kicks off in Latin America with dates ranging from March 15 to March 30. They then head to Europe from April 16 to June 1 and, later in the year, visit Australia and New Zealand from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will tour North America from July 26 to Sept. 4 along with AFI, with support from KennyHoopla and Poppy.

Ticket presales for North America begin Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. local time, leading up to the general onsale Friday, Nov. 17, also at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThirtySecondstoMars.com.

"It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day," featuring singles "Stuck" and "Seasons," was released Sept. 15.