A new trailer for "Joker: Folie à Deux" is here.
The trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film shows Joaquin Phoenix returning to his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.
"Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane," a voice says at the beginning of the trailer.
Another voice adds, "They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he's not. He's a monster."
We then see Arthur and Harley Quinn's meet cute, with the latter telling the former, "When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore."
Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks like a talk show studio set with "Joker & Harley" in bright lights.
"I got this sneaking suspicion that we're not giving the people what they want," Arthur says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, "It's OK, baby. Let's give the people what they want."
The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we'll hear in the film including "When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)," "For Once in My Life" and "Get Happy."
Leading up to the release of the new trailer, a countdown for it was live streamed on YouTube, featuring the same "Joker & Harley" set.
Another clip shared on Instagram featured a television screen in a studio of Phoenix in what appears to be a jail cell.
"Something's changed," the caption on the Instagram video read.
The new trailer comes more than three months after the teaser trailer for the "Joker" sequel was released, featuring Phoenix and Gaga and the new adventure they embark together on in the film.
In the teaser, which is set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love," the clip opens with Fleck in prison and catching a glimpse of Harley Quinn. The two meet and at one point in the teaser, Harley Quinn tells Fleck, "Let's get out of here."
It then cuts to a clip of Gaga and Phoenix dancing, with more clips of the two stars and the adventure that awaits both of them in the sequel.
Todd Phillips, who directed the first "Joker" film, returns as the director for the sequel.
At CinemaCon in April, he addressed rumors about the film being a musical, the Associated Press reported. "It's a movie where music is an essential element," he said. "To me that doesn't veer very far from the first film."
Along with Phoenix and Gaga, Zazie Beetz, who appeared in the first "Joker" film, returns in the sequel.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.