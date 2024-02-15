New photos from “Joker: Folie á Deux” are here.

On Valentine’s Day, director Todd Phillips shared three new images of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on Instagram from the upcoming sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film, “Joker.”

“Hoping your day is full of love,” Phillips captioned the photos. In the first one, Gaga and Phoenix are shrouded in darkness, with Phoenix wearing a full face of Arthur Fleck’s signature clown makeup and red costume.

The second and third photos are in black and white, with one finding Phoenix behind bars. The other shows the pair dancing together on a rooftop, with a purposefully looking artificial night skyline, giant moon and all.

“Joker: Folie á Deux” arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.