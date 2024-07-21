Lady Gaga is remembering jazz legend Tony Bennett one year after his death at 96 years old.
"It's been one year since Tony passed away. This picture says it all," Gaga wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of her and Bennett. In the photo, Gaga has a hand on her chest, while Bennett writes in a notebook.
"I'm so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan -- the legacy of jazz music he left -- and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony," she wrote.
Gaga and Bennett collaborated together often, releasing two joint albums together, "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014 and "Love For Sale" in 2021.
"We're gonna keep on swingin'. Miss you 🖤life is a beautiful thing 💋," Gaga wrote.
Last year, after Bennett's death in July, Gaga celebrated what would have been his 97th birthday.
"I'll celebrate you every time I'm on stage singing jazz music, every time I'm with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I'll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world. 😘," she wrote on Instagram.
Bennett revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. After his death, statements and tributes from the biggest names in music, from Billy Joel to Elton John, poured in.