With the onset of the British Invasion, Bennett's hits declined, and by the end of the 1970s he had a failed marriage, no manager, no record label, and was struggling with substance use and had troubles with the IRS. In desperation, he turned to his children for help. Taking over as his manager, Bennett's son, Danny, then engineered one of the greatest comebacks in musical history. Danny focused on inserting Bennett into pop culture, with appearances on the late-night talk show circuit, "The Simpsons" and MTV, the latter including a stylish video for his 1993 song, "Steppin' Out with My Baby."