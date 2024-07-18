Now that Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency has come to a close, it appears she has more time to focus on new music.
On Thursday, the "Stupid Love" singer posted three black-and-white photos of her in the studio to Instagram, captioning them, "Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music."
"Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It's like meditation," she added. "I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on."
Among the Little Monsters -- the name of Gaga's fans -- commenting was fellow singer Kesha, who wrote, "Feed us mother!!!!"
Lady Gaga, who'll be seen in the upcoming movie "Joker: Folie à Deux," teased new music at the end of her "Gaga Chromatica Ball" concert film. At the end, you see the words "LG7 GAGA RETURNS."
During a Q&A interview at a screening of the concert film, Gaga said her new music is "nothing like anything that I've ever made before."
"I love to break genre and I love to explore music," she said at the time. "There's something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."