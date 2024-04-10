The teaser trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux” is here.

The teaser for the “Joker” sequel, starring Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was released on Tuesday.

Set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love," the clip opens with Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck in prison and catching a glimpse of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in this image from "Joker: Folie á Deux." @jokermovie/Instagram

The two meet and at one point in the teaser, Lady Gaga is seen telling Phoenix, "Let's get out of here."

It then cuts to a clip of Gaga and Phoenix dancing, with more clips of the two stars and the adventure that awaits both of them in the sequel.

Todd Phillips, who directed the first "Joker" film, returns as the director of "Joker: Folie à Deux."

At CinemaCon on Tuesday, Phillips addressed rumors about the sequel being a musical, the Associated Press reported.

"It's a movie where music is an essential element," Phillips said. "To me that doesn't veer very far from the first film."

The plot for the film hasn't been shared yet, but a description shared with the teaser trailer on YouTube says, "He's not alone anymore."

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, Zazie Beetz, who appeared in the first "Joker" film, returns in the sequel.

In the first film, audiences are introduced to Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian in Gotham City. He transforms into the Joker, a criminal mastermind, after several moments in the film show how he’s isolated, bullied and disregarded by society.

Phoenix’s performance in “Joker” earned him an Academy Award for best actor in 2019.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.