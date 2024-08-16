Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' duet "Die with a Smile" is finally here -- and it's a whole vibe.
The music superstars debuted their song overnight, dropping an accompanying music video featuring them in coordinating blue and red retro-style country-Western outfits -- Gaga at the piano while Mars plays guitar.
"If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you / If the party was over, and our time on Earth was through / I'd wanna hold you just for a while / And die with a smile," they sing in the chorus.
"Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating," Gaga said in a statement of how the song came to be. "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on."
"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making," she continued. "We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno's talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There's no one like him."
In a separate statement, Mars said, "Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor. She's an icon and she makes this song magical. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."
The pair had teased their collab in the days leading up to its release, Gaga hinting at it by wearing a shirt with Mars on it and vice versa.
On Aug. 15, the singers shared the artwork for the single, featuring the outfits they wear in the music video.
The "Born This Way" singer made it clear in her caption that this single is not part of her eagerly anticipated next album.
"WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…'DIE WITH A SMILE' a duet with @brunomars," she wrote in the caption.