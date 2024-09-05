Lady Gaga is opening up about her relationship with fiance Michael Polansky and their engagement.
The "Born This Way" singer told Vogue in the magazine's October cover story that she and Polansky were brought together thanks to her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, back in 2019.
"My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'" she recalled. "I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"
When they finally met at a party that December, Gaga said she and Polansky "talked for three hours" and had "the most amazing conversation."
"I didn't know much about her and honestly wasn't sure what to expect," Polansky said about meeting the multi-hyphenate artist. "I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness -- she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."
Gaga said they spoke on the phone for weeks before going on their first date "and just fell in love." They even spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic living together.
"It was really kind of special. I'd been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship," she noted. "I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me -- outside of Lady Gaga."
The couple got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing, the Vogue article states.
"I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different," the "Joker: Folie à Deux" actress explained. "He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."
Gaga said she wants her fans to know she's "so happy" and "healthy," noting that the last time they heard from her in this way was during the "Chromatica" album era, which she referred to as "an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health" and a period of being in "a really dark place."
"I struggled for, like, many years before that," she detailed. "But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."
Gaga added, "I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself -- forever. And that was really scary. Because it's a big life. And I don't think anyone really knows what it feels like unless you're in it. And I don't have to do this alone anymore."
The pop star recently revealed the first song off her forthcoming seventh studio album will be released in October. The Vogue profile specifies the album will be released in February 2025.