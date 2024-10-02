Lady Gaga is known for being an over-the-top pop star, but she may be keeping things simpler at her upcoming wedding to Michael Polansky.
The "Born This Way" singer stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and opened up about how Polansky proposed and teased what their nuptials may look like.
When Kimmel asked if there was a big Italian wedding in her future, Gaga said they may keep things more low-key.
"I don't know what we're going to do. We're not exactly sure yet," she said. "We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food."
"But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns," Gaga added, acknowledging her penchant for the extravagant.
As for the proposal, Gaga said Polansky popped the question after a day of rock climbing -- and that he asked for her permission before asking her.
"It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me," she gushed. "He wanted to know if it was OK to propose and I was like, 'Yes! It's so OK!'"
The "Joker: Folie à Deux" actress also noted that Polansky waited until they were back on the ground before asking her to marry him -- which left Kimmel shocked that he wouldn't take advantage of the picturesque location.
"We climbed up to the top and we looked around and we took some photos and then we went back down," she said. "I think it was smart! It was safe, safe at the bottom. He had the ring in his backpack, so it was so super cute. He got in his backpack and pulled it out."
Kimmel was also taken aback when Gaga said Polansky didn't get down on a knee to propose to her.
"I'm a modern lady," she replied with a wink. "I like what he did."