It looks like we can definitely expect Usher to sing "Yeah!" when he takes the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show next month.

A new teaser for the event is built around the eight-time Grammy winner's No. 1 hit from 2004, which featured Lil Jon and Ludacris.

In the minute-long video, we see multiple people -- including a marching band, a church choir and more -- performing "Yeah!", intercut with footage from fans and footage of Usher as a little kid and performing onstage through the years.

A few celebrities also pop up to groove to the song including LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS member Jung Kook.

The trailer ends with the words, "One performance. 30 years in the making." Usher released his self-titled debut album in 1994, three decades ago.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.