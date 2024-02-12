The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales returned to the Super Bowl commercial stage on Sunday alongside a canine co-star who belongs to another dynamic duo -- Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Roy Hawn Russell, the pair's yellow lab who they adopted in 2020, was making his Super Bowl television debut. The actress, 78, shared a video post on Instagram while watching the ad as a family -- complete with her husband fist pumping and cheering, "There's Roy!"

The yellow lab in the Budweiser Super Bowl ad belongs to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the pair revealed on social media. Budweiser

"Don’t get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first superbowl commercial for @budweiserusa," Hawn wrote in the caption.

Hawn's daughter, actress Kate Hudson, also shared some behind the scenes footage of the family watching their pup successfully guide the beer horses safely through snowy terrain in the 30-second spot.

Kurt Russell seen cheering on his yellow lab Roy Hawn Russell who starred in the new Budweiser Super Bowl ad. Kate Hudson/Instagram

"There’s a lot of thespians in this [family]," Hudson wrote in a separate Instagram post, "but tonight there was only one star."

Roy was seen getting lots of love in the form of pets, pats and cheers from his family and friends.