Gwyneth Paltrow paid a sweet tribute to her son Moses who turned 18 on Monday.

Celebrating the milestone, the Oscar winner posted a picture of Moses on Instagram with a lengthy note in the caption to honor him.

"Happy 18th birthday to you, my son," she began. "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80's and the French new wave."

She continued, "I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours."

Concluding the post, she wrote, "I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me," before signing off with a love emoji and "Mama."

The Goop founder shares Moses with her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The former couple are also parents to their daughter Apple, 19.

After tying the knot with her current husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, Paltrow became a stepmother to Falchuk's kids, Isabella and Brody whom he shares with his ex, Suzanne Bukinik.

Speaking to Glamour Magazine in 2016, Paltrow opened up about co-parenting with Martin, sharing that they are able to set aside their differences to do "what's best for the kids."

"We put a lot of thought into how to do it so that the damage would be minimized," she explained. "We'll have a weekend all together; holidays, we're together. We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship. He's like my brother."

What to know about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

April

Born on May 14, 2004 in London, Apple Blythe Alison Martin is the first child of Paltrow and Martin.

Paltrow shared the inspiration behind her daughter's name during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2004.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple.' It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know," she explained at the time. "Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical. And I just thought it sounded so lovely."

Taking on her dad's singing skills, Apple once received a standing ovation for her performance with Martin who invited his daughter on stage with him to sing an acoustic version of Ariana Grande's "Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart" at a fundraiser event in Malibu in 2016.

In 2023, Paltrow revealed Apple is a fan of her style, responding to a fan question on her Instagram story -- "Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?" -- with a photo of her daughter wearing one of her past Oscars looks.

When she turned 19 last May, Paltrow gushed over her daughter in a sweet post on Instagram.

"I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation," the actress wrote in the caption. "To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

Moses

The second child of Paltrow and Martin, Moses was born on April 8, 2006 in New York City.

In 2020, Moses made an appearance with Paltrow via Zoom on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," when he expressed his interest in music.

"Right now I'd say I'm playing guitar the most, it used to be piano for a while, and now I'm doing guitar lessons again," he told Fallon at the time.

While celebrating his 17th birthday in 2023, Paltrow paid him a tribute on Instagram calling her son, "the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him."

"You are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," she wrote of Moses in the caption. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine!"