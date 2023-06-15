Apple Martin,19, has reportedly been known to raid her mom Gwyneth Paltrow's closet in the past.
On Thursday, Paltrow revealed her daughter is absolutely a fan of her style, responding to a fan question on her Instagram story -- "Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?" -- with a photo of her daughter, whose father is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, wearing one of her past Oscars looks.
In the photo, Apple Martin is seen wearing her mother's iconic 2002 Alexander McQueen Oscars gown, a gothic-inspired dress with a sheer black top, ruched torso and long black train.
When Paltrow first wore the dress in 2002, the look was widely controversial, with some in love with the gown and others highly critical of it. Paltrow reflected on the dress while speaking with Vogue for a "Life in Looks" shoot in 2021, saying, "I think this dress shocked people, but honestly I think it's kind of dope. I'm into it."
Paltrow seems to have passed that fashion sense on to her daughter. Apple Martin officially made her Paris Fashion Week debut earlier this year, attending Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing a chic black and white tweed Chanel minidress and jacket set, a long crossbody bag and loafers.
The look was reminiscent of the ensemble Paltrow wore to Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 show, a black and white outfit that included a jacket, midi skirt and black round-toe pumps.