Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out in support of her husband, Brad Falchuk, at the premiere of the TV producer's new series, "The Brothers Sun."

The couple walked the red carpet together at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Jan. 4 in Los Angeles, with Paltrow rocking an all-red look and Falchuk in a tan suit.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Brothers Sun" at the Netflix Tudum Theater, Jan. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Paltrow has appeared in some of Falchuk's past TV projects, including "Glee" and "The Politician."

The couple married in September 2018.

Paltrow was also photographed at the premiere of "The Brothers Sun" alongside series star and fellow Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh, left, and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Brothers Sun" at the Netflix Tudum Theater, Jan. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic

Wearing an animal-print trench coat, Yeoh – who recently became a grandmother – smiled for photos alongside the "Shakespeare In Love" actress.

Yeoh told "Good Morning America" she was already a big fan of Falchuk, who co-created "The Brothers Sun" with Byron Wu, and that she instantly agreed to star in the series after reading the script.

"When I read the script, the complexities, the characters, and the story that he wants to tell – how it is set with a different tone – I went, 'This is very interesting,'" the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress said.

"The Brothers Sun" is now streaming on Netflix.