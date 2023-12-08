Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each took to Instagram Friday to celebrate their son Benjamin on his 14th birthday.

"Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you're definitely a superhero to me," Brady captioned a series of photos of Benjamin. "Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!"

In a separate Instagram post, Bündchen noted that Benjamin, her eldest child, now stands as tall as she does, writing, "One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won't be ready for it."

"Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!" she captioned several photos of her son. "You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito."

Brady and Bündchen share two children, Benjamin and his younger sister, 11-year-old Vivian.

Brady is also the father of 16-year-old John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Though Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, they have spoken about the importance they place on successfully co-parenting their children.

"We're not playing against each other," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in April this year. "We are a team, and that's beautiful."

What to know about Tom Brady's and Gisele Bündchen's kids

Benjamin Rein Brady

Tom Brady stands with his three children, Vivian, left, Benjamin, center, and Jack, during half time of the home opening game for the New England Patriots, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Benjamin Rein Brady was born Dec. 8, 2009.

The now-teenager was seen by his dad's side throughout his legendary NFL career, and appears to have inherited his dad's football instincts.

One of the photos Brady shared Friday to mark Benjamin's birthday shows the 14-year-old in a football uniform with the number 12, the same number Brady wore during his NFL career.

In September, Brady said on his SiriusXM show, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," that he had been practicing "throwing the ball" to Benjamin in the backyard.

"He's gonna be a little beast," Brady said, adding that Benjamin chose to play tight end instead of following in his dad's footsteps as quarterback.

"He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist," Brady said. "And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.'"

Bündchen told People magazine in September that at Benjamin's first football game, she heard from others about his kindness.

"He just started, and his first game was so nice," she said. "It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.'"

Vivian Lake Brady

The children of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Vivian, left, Benjamin, center, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of a New England game at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, FILE

Vivian Lake Brady was born Dec. 5, 2012.

On her 11th birthday earlier this week, Brady described his only daughter as "the sweetest little angel in my life."

"Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!"

Bündchen shared photos on Vivian's birthday of her daughter joining her in yoga and horseback riding.

"Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way," she wrote. "Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito."

John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks next to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his three children, Vivian, left, Benjamin, center, and Jack, at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, FILE

John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan Brady was born Aug. 22, 2007.

Throughout his childhood, the 16-year-old has split his time between Moynahan and Brady, who began dating Bündchen the same year Jack was born.

Bündchen has referred to Jack as her "bonus son" and posted a tribute to him on Instagram in August to mark his 16th birthday.

"I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!" she wrote.

Bündchen also described her co-parenting relationship with Moynahan as a "team," telling Vanity Fair in March, "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, FILE

Like his younger brother Benjamin, Jack is also an athlete, excelling at basketball, according to Brady's Instagram posts.

On Jack's 16th birthday, Brady wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, "You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life."