Tom Brady and his kids had a fun-filled weekend at Walt Disney World.
On Monday, the former football star shared photos from a recent trip to Walt Disney World with his son Benjamin Rein Brady, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 10.
Brady also shared a video of himself riding the Tower of Terror with Vivian.
"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill') 😂," he wrote in the caption.
Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
In an interview with Vanity Fair for the magazine's April 2023 cover story, Bündchen said co-parenting is the former couple's top priority.
"We're not playing against each other," the model said. "We are a team, and that's beautiful."
Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Brady announced his retirement from professional football in February, after 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles.
"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," he said in a video he shared on social media at the time.