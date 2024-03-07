Gisele Bündchen is opening up on the "new chapter" in her life.

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday for "Impact x Nightline," the supermodel opened up about life after her divorce from Tom Brady.

"It's definitely a time of a transition that had to take place," Bündchen said. "I don't think you wish for that. But I think sometimes in life, things happen."

"It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things," she added. "And I get to walk my path in a different way."

Watch the “IMPACT x Nightline” featuring Robin Roberts’ full interview with Gisele Bundchen only on Hulu.

Robin Roberts and Gisele Bündchen appear in this image during an interview for "Impact x Nightline." Craig Ambrosio/ABC

Bündchen and Brady announced they were divorcing in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. At the time, the former couple confirmed their split on social media, saying they had "gratitude" for their time together and that the decision had been made "amicably."

While the divorce hasn't been easy for her, Bündchen said her kids -- Benjamin, 14, and Vivian 11-- whom she co-parents with Brady, have been her priority. Brady is also father to son Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"There's easier days than others, but I think the kids -- they're super smart children," she said. "They know what they can get away with."

"It's natural that [they] have different rules and then kids just adapt," Bündchen added about co-parenting. "I can only control what I do."

Bündchen is now looking forward to what's next, like her upcoming cookbook, "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul," which will be released later this month.

The book, which includes 100 recipes based on everyday ingredients, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"This is my temple," she said. "I only get one, so I how can I nourish it? And how can I love it? If it's not nourishing me, then I'm not going to eat it."

"I think that's the number one thing," she added. "Making a commitment to your health."