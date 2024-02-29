Gisele Bündchen is remembering her mom Vania Nonnenmacher on the one-month anniversary of her death.

The Brazilian supermodel shared two posts to her Instagram story on Feb. 28, exactly one month after Nonnenmacher died at the age of 75.

In the first post, Nonnenmacher and her daughter are seen sharing a sweet embrace. "1 mês sem ti mãezinha. Muitas saudades!" Bündchen wrote in Portuguese, which translates to, "1 month without you mom. Miss you very much!"

In a story posted to her Instagram account, Gisele Bündchen shares a photo of her and her mother, Feb. 28, 2024. @gisele/Instagram

The second post is a solo shot of Nonnenmacher smiling at the camera with a rainbow in the background. "Te amo!" Bündchen penned on the image in her native language, which translates to, "I love you!"

In a story posted to her Instagram account, Gisele Bündchen shares a photo of her mother one month after her death. @gisele/Instagram

Bündchen honored her mom last month shortly after her death with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in which she called Nonnenmacher "an angel on earth" and "the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace."

"Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," she wrote at the time.

Bündchen thanked her mom for her sisters, whom she called her "five best friends for life," adding, "Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams."